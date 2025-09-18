Galatasaray to Face Frankfurt Without Star Striker Victor Osimhen

Turkish giants Galatasaray will be without their key striker Victor Osimhen for tonight’s UEFA Champions League opener against Eintracht Frankfurt. The Nigerian international, who is still recovering from an injury, was not included in the squad that traveled to Germany.

Osimhen’s absence is a significant blow for the Yellow-Reds as they kick off their European campaign. The star forward sustained a moderate ankle ligament sprain while on international duty with Nigeria and subsequently missed Galatasaray’s recent league match against Eyupspor.

Coach Okan Buruk has confirmed that Osimhen is not yet at a level to play. According to a report in Sabah, the striker’s recovery is progressing slower than hoped, and he is also considered a major doubt for Galatasaray’s upcoming Super Lig match against Konyaspor on Monday. The club is now focused on having Osimhen fully fit for their Champions League clash against Liverpool on September 30.

A Tactical Void to Fill

Osimhen’s injury creates a major tactical headache for manager Okan Buruk. The 26-year-old striker, a prolific goalscorer who netted 37 times in 41 appearances last season, is a crucial component of Galatasaray’s attack. His pace, physicality, and aerial ability allow him to lead the line and act as a central point for the team’s forward play.

With Osimhen out, Galatasaray must find a way to replicate his presence. The team’s approach will likely need to shift from a more direct, target-man style to one that relies more on fluid movement and combination play from the wide areas. His absence will also test the depth of the squad, which was built with the intention of having multiple elite options in attack.

Who Will Step Up?

In Osimhen’s place, the burden of scoring will fall on other key attackers. Veteran striker Mauro Icardi, who has also demonstrated his scoring prowess since arriving in Istanbul, is the most likely candidate to lead the line. Eintracht Frankfurt’s head coach, Dino Toppmöller, noted as much, stating, “If not, Icardi would play, who has also proven many times that he can score goals.”

Additionally, players on the wings like Leroy Sané and Yunus Akgün will be expected to create more chances and take on a larger share of the goalscoring responsibility. The creativity of midfielders such as İlkay Gündoğan will be vital to unlock the Frankfurt defense.

While Galatasaray’s domestic form has been flawless, with five wins from five games, the Champions League presents a much tougher challenge. The opening match against Frankfurt is a true test of their depth and resilience without their star striker. All eyes will be on who can rise to the occasion and prove that the Turkish champions can compete at the highest level, even when their most dangerous weapon is sidelined.