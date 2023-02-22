Galatasaray to make move for Weghorst if Man United don’t sign him

Galatasaray are preparing to make a move for Wout Weghorst if Manchester United to not sign him over the summer according to Takvim.

Per the source, the Lions are making plans for next season and have their sights set on Weghorst.

The Yellow-Reds will make a move for the Netherlands international if he returns to Burnley following his loan spell at United.

Galatasaray are already making plans for next season, the Lions are currently first in the Super Lig nine points ahead of second place Fenerbahce.

The Red-Yellows will be able to offer Champions League next season if they do manage to win the league title.

Weghorst meanwhile, is no stranger to playing in Turkey having rekindled his career at Galatasaray rivals Besiktas over the first half of the season.

After an impressive first half of the season scoring eight goals goals and providing four assists.

Weghorst was called up for the Netherlands national team World Cup squad in Qatar on the back of his form in Turkey and he went onto score a brace against eventual champions Argentina in the knock out stage.