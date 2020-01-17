Galatasaray To Offer Man United Outcast Marcos Rojo Lifeline, Fenerbahce Also Interested

By
Emre Sarigul
-
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Felipe Anderson of West Ham United is challenged by Marcos Rojo of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on April 13, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Galatasaray are plotting a move for Manchester United outcast Marcos Rojo a source close to the Super Lig outfit informed Turkish-Football.

The reigning Turkish league champions are in the midst of a defensive crisis with Luyindama out for the rest of the campaign.

Galatasaray have made signing a new defender a priority and Rojo is among the names on the shortlist.

The Lions would only be able to sign the Argentina international on a loan move due to Financial Fair Play commitments.

Rojo has another 18-months remaining on his United contract with an option to extend by an additional season but he has made just three Premier League appearances.

In total, the 29-year-old has played just 648 minutes of first-team football this term.

Galatasaray would be able to offer regular playing time with a first-team spot and he would remain on a similar pay packet.

The Yellow-Reds could face competition from rivals Fenerbahce who have also been linked.

The Yellow-Navies are however, currently without a sporting director following Damien Comolli resigning.

Galatasaray are currently 10 points behind league leaders Sivasspor at the half-way point in the season.

The Istanbul giants have won the championship for the past two seasons.