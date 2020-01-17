Galatasaray To Offer Man United Outcast Marcos Rojo Lifeline, Fenerbahce Also Interested

Galatasaray are plotting a move for Manchester United outcast Marcos Rojo a source close to the Super Lig outfit informed Turkish-Football.

The reigning Turkish league champions are in the midst of a defensive crisis with Luyindama out for the rest of the campaign.

Galatasaray have made signing a new defender a priority and Rojo is among the names on the shortlist.

The Lions would only be able to sign the Argentina international on a loan move due to Financial Fair Play commitments.

Rojo has another 18-months remaining on his United contract with an option to extend by an additional season but he has made just three Premier League appearances.

In total, the 29-year-old has played just 648 minutes of first-team football this term.

Galatasaray would be able to offer regular playing time with a first-team spot and he would remain on a similar pay packet.

The Yellow-Reds could face competition from rivals Fenerbahce who have also been linked.

The Yellow-Navies are however, currently without a sporting director following Damien Comolli resigning.

Galatasaray are currently 10 points behind league leaders Sivasspor at the half-way point in the season.

The Istanbul giants have won the championship for the past two seasons.