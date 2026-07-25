Galatasaray Touch Down in Austria to Launch Pre-Season Training Camp

Galatasaray have arrived in Austria to begin the second leg of their summer pre-season preparations, with head coach Okan Buruk focusing on tactical cohesion ahead of the upcoming Süper Lig defense and UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Arrival and Training Ground Setup

The Turkish champions departed Istanbul on a private charter flight, landing in Linz before traveling overland to their training headquarters in Geinberg. A crowd of local Turkish supporters greeted the squad upon arrival at the team hotel.

Buruk has included a 31-man traveling roster for the Austrian camp, integrating recent international returnees following the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside key academy prospects fighting for roster spots.

Friendly Schedule and Match Focus

During their eight-day stay in Austria, the Lions will complete double training sessions alongside three competitive friendly fixtures designed to build match fitness and tactical sharpness: