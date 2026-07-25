Galatasaray Touch Down in Austria to Launch Pre-Season Training Camp

Galatasaray have arrived in Austria to begin the second leg of their summer pre-season preparations, with head coach Okan Buruk focusing on tactical cohesion ahead of the upcoming Süper Lig defense and UEFA Champions League qualifiers.
Arrival and Training Ground Setup
The Turkish champions departed Istanbul on a private charter flight, landing in Linz before traveling overland to their training headquarters in Geinberg. A crowd of local Turkish supporters greeted the squad upon arrival at the team hotel.
Buruk has included a 31-man traveling roster for the Austrian camp, integrating recent international returnees following the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside key academy prospects fighting for roster spots.
Friendly Schedule and Match Focus
During their eight-day stay in Austria, the Lions will complete double training sessions alongside three competitive friendly fixtures designed to build match fitness and tactical sharpness:
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Key Matchups: Galatasaray are scheduled to play test matches against European opposition, starting with a fixture against local side LASK, followed by tests against regional opponents prior to their departure.
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Return Timeline: The squad will conclude their Austrian training camp on July 31, returning to Istanbul to finalize preparations for the Turkish Super Cup and their opening league commitments in August.