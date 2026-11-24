Galatasaray’s under-19 side claimed their first victory of the 2026/27 UEFA Youth League campaign on Tuesday afternoon, coming from a goal down to defeat Aston Villa U19 3–1 at Istanbul’s Esenler Stadium.

Played hours ahead of the senior UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 meeting between Galatasaray and Aston Villa at RAMS Park, the result puts Galatasaray U19 on the board with their first three points of the league phase.

Match Summary Details Competition UEFA Youth League (Matchday 5) Result Galatasaray U19 3–1 Aston Villa U19 Venue Esenler Stadium, Istanbul Galatasaray Scorers Arda Tagay (27′), Ada Yüzgeç (39′), Eyüp Can Karasu (54′) Aston Villa Scorer Markie Meade (11′)

First-Half Turnaround Sets the Tone

Aston Villa made the sharper start in Istanbul and took the lead in the 11th minute when Markie Meade finished past the home defence to make it 1–0.

Galatasaray responded with sustained pressure and equalised in the 27th minute through Arda Tagay. Twelve minutes later, forward Ada Yüzgeç completed the first-half turnaround, firing the hosts into a 2–1 lead heading into the interval.

Karasu Seals the Points After Disallowed Strike

The Turkish hosts maintained control after the restart and thought they had extended their advantage in the 51st minute when Dağhan Kahraman found the net, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Galatasaray did not have to wait long for a decisive third, however, as Eyüp Can Karasu struck three minutes later in the 54th minute to restore a two-goal cushion and close out the 3–1 win.

Galatasaray U19 Starting XI: Arda Y., Yusuf, Abdullah, Cihan, Dağhan, Kartal, Oğulcan, Arda, Eyüp, Furkan, Arda T.

Board Member Demircan Backs Academy Core

Speaking after the final whistle, Galatasaray board member Fatih Demircan praised the squad’s composure and underlined the club’s commitment to developing academy talent on the European stage.

“We are Galatasaray, and competing at this level is always our target,” Demircan said. “The Youth League is a tremendous experience for these boys, and we want to be here every season. I told them as well that they understand the value of the shirt they wear. When they play as a team, there is nothing they cannot achieve. Let’s trust these youngsters—they are our future, and as Galatasaray, we have high hopes for them.”

Galatasaray U19 return to UEFA Youth League action on December 8 with an away trip to Athens to face AEK,coinciding with the senior squad’s Matchday 6 Champions League fixture in the Greek capital.

Track every Turkish club’s continental results, standings, and UEFA coefficient points in our Turkish Clubs in Europe 2026/27 guide, or visit our Galatasaray coverage hub for full senior matchday coverage.