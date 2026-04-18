Galatasaray Unveil Squad for Genclerbirligi Clash: Decision Made on Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray has officially announced its traveling squad for the upcoming Trendyol Süper Lig fixture against Gençlerbirliği, putting an end to the speculation surrounding the fitness of superstar striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen Included in Traveling Party

Following a week of intense monitoring by the club’s medical staff, manager Okan Buruk has opted to include Victor Osimhen in the squad heading to Ankara. The Nigerian international, who has been sidelined recently due to injury, returned to full team training earlier this week and appears to have convinced the technical staff of his readiness.

While it remains unclear whether Osimhen will start the match or begin on the bench, his presence in the squad provides a massive psychological and tactical boost for the league leaders as they enter the final stages of the title race.

Key Absences and Squad Depth

While the news regarding Osimhen is positive, the “Lions” are not without their challenges. The squad list confirms that several key names will remain in Istanbul due to various fitness concerns:

Yasin Asprilla and Yunus Akgün are notable absentees as they continue their respective recovery programs.

Defender Noa Lang remains unavailable following his recent injury setback.

Despite these missing pieces, Buruk has named a formidable group, relying on the depth that has kept Galatasaray at the top of the table for much of the season. The midfield will be anchored by the usual stalwarts, and the attacking line remains potent even with the rotations.

High Stakes in Ankara

The match against Gençlerbirliği is viewed as a “must-win” for Galatasaray, who currently hold a narrow two-point lead over rivals Fenerbahçe. With a potential fourth consecutive title on the line, Buruk emphasized earlier this week that the team cannot afford any slips, regardless of the opponent’s league position.

“We are going there to win and maintain our momentum,” Buruk stated during the pre-match briefing. “Having Victor [Osimhen] back in the group adds a different dimension to our game.”

The team is scheduled to fly to the capital this evening to begin their final preparations.

Galatasaray’s Confirmed Match Squad:

Muslera, Günay, Davinson Sanchez, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Victor Nelsson, Kaan Ayhan, Elias Jelert, Berkan Kutlu, Lucas Torreira, Gabriel Sara, Kerem Demirbay, Dries Mertens, Barış Alper Yılmaz, Mauro Icardi, Victor Osimhen, Michy Batshuayi.