Galatasaray host Premier League side Aston Villa at RAMS Park on Tuesday evening in Matchday 5 of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League League Phase, aiming for a third consecutive European victory despite missing three key attacking players.

Following back-to-back Champions League wins over Lille and VfB Stuttgart, Okan Buruk’s side sit in a strong position to secure a knockout play-off berth—and another three points in Istanbul would see the Turkish champions equal their longest-ever winning streak in the competition at three straight matches.

Match Details Information Competition UEFA Champions League (League Phase – Matchday 5) Date Tuesday, November 24, 2026 Kickoff 17:45 GMT Venue RAMS Park, Istanbul Referee Daniel Siebert (Germany) TV / Streaming (Türkiye) TRT 1, tabii

Form and European Context

Galatasaray enter Tuesday’s fixture on a seven-match winning run across all competitions—five in the Süper Lig and two in Europe—having not dropped a point since their Matchday 2 home defeat to Barcelona. Russian midfielder Aleksey Batrakov has spearheaded their European attack with four goals in four Champions League appearances this season,ahead of Victor Osimhen and Yunus Akgün on one apiece.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, arrive in Istanbul sixth in the League Phase standings on nine points. Unai Emery’s reigning UEFA Europa League holders opened their campaign with victories over Club Brugge (3–2), Fenerbahçe (6–0), and Viking (3–1) before suffering a 3–0 loss to Barcelona on Matchday 4. After collecting just one point from their opening four Premier League matches, Villa have stabilized domestically with three wins and four draws across their last seven league outings.

Team News

Buruk faces significant selection challenges in the final third, with Victor Osimhen, Rafael Leão, and Roland Sallai all ruled out of Tuesday’s squad, according to Fanatik.

Left-back Ismail Jakobs participated in the team’s final training session and has a chance of featuring pending a late fitness check ahead of kickoff. Meanwhile, Kaan Ayhan, Kazımcan Karataş, Arda Ünyay, Eyüp Aydın, and Can Armando Güner remain ineligible after being omitted from Galatasaray’s registered UEFA Champions League squad.

With Osimhen sidelined, Türkiye international forward Deniz Gül is projected to lead the line, supported by Yunus Akgün, Batrakov, and Barış Alper Yılmaz.

Probable Lineups