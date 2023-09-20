Galatasaray vs Copenhagen: Champions League Preview, Probable Lineups, How Can I Watch The Game?

Galatasaray will face FC Copenhagen in the opening match of Group A in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

The match will kick off at 19:45 local time (17:45 GMT) at the Rams Park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Preview

This will be Galatasaray’s 309th match in European competitions.

They have won 111 matches, finished 82 matches with a draw, and lost 115 matches in 308 European games. They have also netted 413 goals and conceded 453 goals in European matches.

Galatasaray will be competing in the group stage of the Champions League for the 17th time.

The Lions head into the clash in great form having won their last six games in all competitions.

New signings Hakim Ziyech and Tanguy Ndombele made their debut on the weekend. Ziyech got an assist.

Wilfried Zaha is match fit and could make a start.

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk is spoilt for choice. This is arguably one of the strongest squads on paper anyway the club has ever had at disposal.

Mauro Icardi will be the main threat upfront and already has nine goals in 10 games. He is capable of creating something from nothing.

But with Zaha, Ziyech and Kerem Akturkoglu all available they all have goals in them.

Galatasaray usually enter European competition unprepared but this time it is different. They have navigated past three tricky playoff rounds to get here.

This team are prepared and ready to go. There will be incredible support for the opening game and the fans are really excited to see this team play at the highest level.

They have qualified for the group stage through the UEFA Champions League qualifications 10 times and participated directly in the group stage seven times.

However, Galatasaray has failed to pass the group stage in their last four Champions League appearances in 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2020.

Galatasaray will be hoping to start their Champions League campaign off on the right foot when they face FC Copenhagen on Wednesday.

Prediction: Galatasaray Win

How Can I Watch The Game?

UK: TNT Sports 3, Discovery+

USA: Paramount+

Turkiye: Exxen

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay

South Africa: SuperSport Variety

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

Galatasaray vs Copenhagen Probable XI

Galatasaray: Muslera; Boey, Nelsson, Abdulkerim; Angelino; Torreira, Ndombele, Kerem; Ziyech, Icardi, Zaha

Copenhagen: Grabara; Meling, Vavro, Diks, Jelert; Falk, Gonçalves, Elyounoussi; Achouri, Oskarsson, Bardghji