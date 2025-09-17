Galatasaray vs Eintracht Frankfurt – Champions League Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt is set to kick off its second-ever Champions League campaign on Thursday, welcoming Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray to Deutsche Bank Park. The match marks a rare appearance for the German side in Europe’s premier club competition, while Galatasaray returns after a domestic title-winning season. According to leading bookmakers, the home side is the favorite, and fans are already looking at the latest football betting odds for the match, with expectations high for a strong start to the campaign.

Frankfurt, who finished third in the Bundesliga last term, earned their spot in the elite tournament under the guidance of coach Dino Toppmoller. Building on a solid sixth-place finish the previous season, the team also had a deep run in the Europa League, where they were eliminated in the quarter-finals by eventual champions Tottenham Hotspur. This success now sees them take on Europe's best, returning to the Champions League for the first time in three years. Their last appearance ended in the round of 16, a significant achievement since their first attempt back in 1960, which saw them lose a classic 7-3 final to Real Madrid.

The German side is coming off a recent setback, having suffered a 3-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen despite playing with a man advantage for the final half-hour. However, they can take confidence from their impressive home form in continental competitions, having lost just two of their last 13 group or league fixtures on their own turf. Furthermore, Frankfurt’s record against Turkish teams is strong, with only one loss in eight meetings, which happened to be against Galatasaray in 1992.

Galatasaray’s Form and Continental Struggles

Galatasaray, led by coach Okan Buruk, comes into the match as the reigning Turkish champions, having won their 25th Super Lig title after losing just one of their 36 league matches last season. Buruk, a UEFA Cup and Super Cup winner with Gala in 2000, has recently guided the club to three consecutive domestic titles.

The Yellow-Reds have started their new season in flawless fashion, winning all five of their opening fixtures and averaging three goals per game, including a 2-0 victory over Eyupspor on Saturday. However, this impressive domestic form often fails to translate to the Champions League. Galatasaray has won just one of their last 17 group-stage matches in the competition and has lost 11 of them. They have also gone nine European away games without a win. These struggles are reflected in their history, as the club has failed to advance from the group stage in five of their last six Champions League appearances, last reaching the knockout rounds in 2014.

Team News and Key Players

Both teams have some injury concerns ahead of the match. For Frankfurt, Hugo Larsson hopes to recover from an illness in time, but Rasmus Kristensen is ruled out with a thigh injury. World Cup winner Mario Gotze, who has significant Champions League experience, is also expected to be absent. Up front, Jonathan Burkardt is still seeking his first goal for the club and could be replaced by either Michy Batshuayi or Elye Wahi. The attacking lineup will likely feature Jean-Matteo Bahoya, Ritsu Doan, and Germany-born Turkey international Can Uzun supporting the lone striker.

Galatasaray will be without their big-money signing Victor Osimhen, who is sidelined with a sprained ankle. The team’s main attacking threat will be captain Mauro Icardi, who has already scored three goals this season. New goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, a late-window arrival from Trabzonspor, made his debut on Saturday and is expected to start. The visitors also boast several former Bundesliga players, including Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan, Kaan Ayhan, and Roland Sallai, who will be familiar with their opponents.