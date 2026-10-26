Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahçe: Comparing the Projected Starting XIs Ahead of the Derby

All eyes in Istanbul turn to RAMS Park on October 26, 2026, as Galatasaray host arch-rivals Fenerbahçe in Matchday 9 of the Trendyol Süper Lig. The iconic Intercontinental Derby kicks off at 21:30 local time (18:30 GMT / 11:30 AM PST), broadcast live on beIN Sports 1.
The first-ever match between the two sides took place on January 17, 1909. Over the past 110+ years, they have played hundreds of matches, making it one of the oldest active rivalries in global sports.
Galatasaray enter the clash sitting atop the Süper Lig table with 19 points, holding a narrow three-point cushion over third-placed Fenerbahçe (16 points).
Match Details & Probables
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Date & Kickoff: Monday, October 26, 2026 – 21:30 TRT / 18:30 GMT / 11:30 AM PST
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Venue: RAMS Park, Istanbul
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Referee: Atilla Karaoğlan
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Broadcast: beIN Sports 1
Key Matchup Stats
Expected Lineups
Galatasaray (4-2-3-1)
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Goalkeeper: Uğurcan Çakır
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Defenders: Roland Sallai, Davinson Sánchez, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Ismail Jakobs
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Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Lucas Torreira
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Attacking Midfielders/Wingers: Yunus Akgün, Leroy Sané, Barış Alper Yılmaz
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Forward: Victor Osimhen
Fenerbahçe (4-2-3-1)
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Goalkeeper: Ederson
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Defenders: Nélson Semedo, Milan Škriniar, Jayden Oosterwolde, Archie Brown
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Midfielders: N’Golo Kanté, Mattéo Guendouzi
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Attacking Midfielders/Wingers: Nene Dorgeles, Talisca, Kerem Aktürkoğlu
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Forward: Sidiki Cherif