Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahçe: Comparing the Projected Starting XIs Ahead of the Derby

All eyes in Istanbul turn to RAMS Park on October 26, 2026, as Galatasaray host arch-rivals Fenerbahçe in Matchday 9 of the Trendyol Süper Lig. The iconic Intercontinental Derby kicks off at 21:30 local time (18:30 GMT / 11:30 AM PST), broadcast live on beIN Sports 1.

The first-ever match between the two sides took place on January 17, 1909. Over the past 110+ years, they have played hundreds of matches, making it one of the oldest active rivalries in global sports.

Galatasaray enter the clash sitting atop the Süper Lig table with 19 points, holding a narrow three-point cushion over third-placed Fenerbahçe (16 points).

Match Details & Probables

Date & Kickoff: Monday, October 26, 2026 – 21:30 TRT / 18:30 GMT / 11:30 AM PST

Venue: RAMS Park, Istanbul

Referee: Atilla Karaoğlan

Broadcast: beIN Sports 1

Key Matchup Stats

Metric Galatasaray S.K. Fenerbahçe SK League Standing 1st (19 pts) 3rd (16 pts) Form (Süper Lig) W-W-D-W-W W-W-W-D-W Key Scorer Victor Osimhen Kerem Aktürkoğlu Formation 4-2-3-1 4-2-3-1

Expected Lineups

Galatasaray (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Uğurcan Çakır

Defenders: Roland Sallai, Davinson Sánchez, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Ismail Jakobs

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Lucas Torreira

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers: Yunus Akgün, Leroy Sané, Barış Alper Yılmaz

Forward: Victor Osimhen

Fenerbahçe (4-2-3-1)