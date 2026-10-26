Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahçe: Comparing the Projected Starting XIs Ahead of the Derby

By
Emre Sarigul
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Galatasaray supporters celebrate after the football club was crowned champion of Turkey's top division for a record 22nd time on May 19, 2019 in Istanbul. - Galatasaray sealed their 22nd Turkish league title with a dramatic 2-1 win over nearest challengers Istanbul Basaksehir in a capital-city derby marred by violence. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP) (Photo credit should read YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

All eyes in Istanbul turn to RAMS Park on October 26, 2026, as Galatasaray host arch-rivals Fenerbahçe in Matchday 9 of the Trendyol Süper Lig. The iconic Intercontinental Derby kicks off at 21:30 local time (18:30 GMT / 11:30 AM PST), broadcast live on beIN Sports 1.

The first-ever match between the two sides took place on January 17, 1909. Over the past 110+ years, they have played hundreds of matches, making it one of the oldest active rivalries in global sports.

Galatasaray enter the clash sitting atop the Süper Lig table with 19 points, holding a narrow three-point cushion over third-placed Fenerbahçe (16 points).

Match Details & Probables

  • Date & Kickoff: Monday, October 26, 2026 – 21:30 TRT / 18:30 GMT / 11:30 AM PST

  • Venue: RAMS Park, Istanbul

  • Referee: Atilla Karaoğlan

  • Broadcast: beIN Sports 1

Key Matchup Stats

Metric Galatasaray S.K. Fenerbahçe SK
League Standing 1st (19 pts) 3rd (16 pts)
Form (Süper Lig) W-W-D-W-W W-W-W-D-W
Key Scorer Victor Osimhen Kerem Aktürkoğlu
Formation 4-2-3-1 4-2-3-1

Expected Lineups

Galatasaray (4-2-3-1)

  • Goalkeeper: Uğurcan Çakır

  • Defenders: Roland Sallai, Davinson Sánchez, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Ismail Jakobs

  • Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Lucas Torreira

  • Attacking Midfielders/Wingers: Yunus Akgün, Leroy Sané, Barış Alper Yılmaz

  • Forward: Victor Osimhen

Fenerbahçe (4-2-3-1)

  • Goalkeeper: Ederson

  • Defenders: Nélson Semedo, Milan Škriniar, Jayden Oosterwolde, Archie Brown

  • Midfielders: N’Golo Kanté, Mattéo Guendouzi

  • Attacking Midfielders/Wingers: Nene Dorgeles, Talisca, Kerem Aktürkoğlu

  • Forward: Sidiki Cherif