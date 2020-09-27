Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce: Intercontinental Derby Preview, Probable Lineups

Galatasaray take on Fenerbahce at the Turk Telekom Arena in the Intercontintal derby on Sunday.

The Super Lig clash sees high flyers Galatasaray get the chance to extend their win streak to three games against bitter rivals Fenerbahce.

The Yellow Canaries meanwhile have the opportunity to get their season back on track after a disappointing draw against newly-promoted Hatayspor last week.

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Preview

Something happened to Galatasaray after the coronavirus disruptions. They went from title challengers to being totally hopeless after the league returned.

The Lions have managed to turn over a new leaf over the brief pre-season period and look completely transformed.

There is no denying that they have arguably the strongest and most well-balanced squad in the league.

Signing Arda Turan was a risk but appears to already be paying dividends.

The attacking midfielder has had a great start, as has Radamel Falcao who already has three goals and an assist this term.

Younes Belhanda looks transformed, new signing Emre Kilinc has been impressive and Marcao has really stood out in defence.

Head coach Fatih Terim has managed to get the side settled remarkably early and they look like the team to stop this season.

Fenerbahce meanwhile, have yet to really get into gear. They scraped past Rizespor and couldn’t beat nine-man Hatayspor.

There are new players in the team. The attack, in particular, is pretty much a completely new setup with Ferdi Kadioglu, Yandas and Thiam spearheaded by Enner Valencia. So they will need time to gel.

But they’ll have to do so fast against rivals Galatasaray. The Yellow Canaries are under huge pressure. After failing to really put up much of a title challenge since Ali Koc was appointed president the fans are starting to lose patience.

The club could really do with a moral boosting win against the Lions but we don’t always get what we want.

This is a derby but will be played behind closed doors. I’ve never watched a derby without fans so I have no idea what to expect but I don’t see there being the same level of intensity.

Without the atmosphere, games have been easier to read. And right now on paper Galatasaray are the better side.

Prediction: Galatasaray Win

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Probable Lineups

Stadium: Turk Telekom Arena

Referee: Halil Umut Meler

Kick-Off: 17:00 GMT

Galatasaray: Ozturk, Linnes, Marcao, Luyindama, Elabdellaoui, Antalyali, Kilinc, Belhanda, Feghouli, Turan, Falcao

Manager: Fatih Terim

Fenerbahce: Altay, Gonul, Zanka, Lenos, Caner, Tufan, Gustavo, Ferdi, Yandas, Thiam, Valencia

Manager: Erol Bulut