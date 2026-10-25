Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahçe: Probable Lineups Confirmed Ahead of RAMS Park Clash

The crown jewel of Turkish football takes center stage on Monday evening as Galatasaray host bitter rivals Fenerbahçe at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex RAMS Park in a high-stakes Matchday 9 derby.

Technical directors Okan Buruk and Ismail Kartal have largely settled on their starting XIs for the top-of-the-table duel, which will be officiated by referee Atilla Karaoğlan.

Tactical Frameworks & Lineups

Reigning champions Galatasaray enter the clash defending a formidable 39-match unbeaten home record in domestic league play, having won 31 and drawn eight since May 2024.

Buruk’s central setup features midseason sensation Aleksey Batrakov alongside Lucas Torreira, with Victor Osimhen—who has registered three goals and an assist in five career derby appearances—spearheading the attack.

Kartal counters with a heavily physical central core, anchoring N’Golo Kanté and Mattéo Guendouzi behind an attacking unit of Mason Greenwood, Oğuz Aydın, İrfan Can Kahveci, and Romelu Lukaku.

Galatasaray Probable XI (4-2-3-1):

Uğurcan Çakır; Roland Sallai, Davinson Sánchez, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Ismail Jakobs; Lucas Torreira, Mario Lemina (or Gabriel Sara); Barış Alper Yılmaz, Aleksey Batrakov, Yunus Akgün; Victor Osimhen.

Fenerbahçe Probable XI (4-2-3-1):

Ederson; Nélson Semedo, Milan Škriniar, Kwadwo Oppong, Archie Brown; N’Golo Kanté, Mattéo Guendouzi; İrfan Can Kahveci, Oğuz Aydın, Mason Greenwood; Romelu Lukaku.

Form Guide & Match Statistics

Fenerbahçe travel across the Bosporus as the Süper Lig’s most potent attack, having scored 22 goals this term—including 14 in their last three outings.

Crucially, Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has kept four consecutive clean sheets in league action following a defeat to Beşiktaş in Matchday 4.

Galatasaray, despite their mid-week 4-2 Champions League triumph away to Lille, have shown defensive vulnerabilities domestically, failing to keep a clean sheet in five of their eight league fixtures.

With both sides boasting elite firepower and fine tactical balance, Monday’s battle at RAMS Park promises fine margins in the title race.