Galatasaray vs Goztepe: How to watch Turkish football, Super Lig match preview & probable line-ups

Galatasaray take on Goztepe at the Turk Telekom Stadium on Monday in the Super Lig.

The Lions are out of the title race but could still make Champions League football next season with a third-placed finish.

Trabzonspor are banned from European competition next season and as they are likely to finish second a third-place finish could be enough for a Champions League space.

The Yellow-Reds have an uphill battle to secure third-place as they have to close a five-point gap with Sivasspor and fourth-place Besiktas who are four points ahead.

For those who want to know how they can watch the game below is a list of how you can view the match depending on your location.

Where can I watch the derby in Turkey?

The match will be broadcasted on beIN Sports HD 1 in Turkey. You can actually watch the derby anywhere in the world if you have a subscription. The only problem is that the commentary will be in Turkish.

Where can I watch the derby in the UK?

For the first time ever, BT Sport have bought the rights to broadcast the top-tier of Turkish football. The match will be aired live at 19:00 GMT on BT Sport 2.

Where can I watch the derby in the US and Canada?

Galatasaray vs Goztepe Preview

Galatasaray have been the worst side in the league since the restart.

The reigning champions have been absolutely awful, losing their last three games and going from title favorites to struggling for fourth-place.

But it could get a lot worse. If Galatasaray do not win their final two games they could easily end the season in 7th place which would be a total disaster for club finances.

Fortunately for Galatasaray, Goztepe have also been awful. The Izmir based side have absolutely nothing to play for. They are safe from relegation but nowhere near a European spot.

They are already in holiday mode.

Will Galatasaray be able to take advantage? well I just don’t know anymore. The only reason I would side with the Lions here is that Goztepe really could not care less what happens tonight.

Prediction: Galatasaray Win

Galatasaray vs Goztepe Probable Lineups

Galatasaray: Okan, Mariano, Donk, Marcao, Saracci, Seri, Emre Akbaba, Belhanda, Ömer Bayram Feghouli, adem Büyük

Göztepe: Göktuğ, Murat, Alpaslan, Titi, Berkan, Poko, Castro, Soner, Yalçın, Tripic, Napoleon