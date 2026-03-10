Galatasaray vs Liverpool – Confirmed Starting Lineups: Osimhen Starts

As the Champions League anthem prepares to echo through RAMS Park once again, the historical context of this Round of 16 clash highlights two very different paths to the knockout stages. While Liverpool secured their place through league-phase dominance, Galatasaray had to navigate a high-scoring Italian drama to set up this Tuesday’s showdown.

The Road to the Round of 16

Galatasaray: The Playoff Survivors

The Turkish champions endured a rollercoaster league phase, finishing in 20th place with a record of three wins, one draw, and four defeats. This standing forced them into a high-stakes playoff against Juventus.

The “Cimbom” appeared to have one foot in the next round after a commanding 5-2 victory in the home leg. However, the return trip to Turin tested their nerves; despite a 3-2 loss after extra time, Galatasaray progressed with a 7-5 aggregate scoreline to secure their first Last-16 appearance since 2014.

Liverpool: The Direct Qualifiers

In contrast, Arne Slot’s side enjoyed a more straightforward journey. The “Reds” won six of their eight matches in the 36-team league phase, suffering only two defeats. This consistency earned them a third-place finish, allowing them to bypass the playoff round and head straight into the knockout bracket.

A Rivalry Renewed: Memories of September

The most significant psychological factor heading into tonight is the previous meeting between these two clubs back in September.

Galatasaray’s European campaign had started disastrously with a 5-1 thrashing away at Eintracht Frankfurt. However, they revitalized their season during Matchday 2 by defeating Liverpool 1-0 in Istanbul. The match’s only goal came in the 16th minute when Victor Osimhen clinically converted a penalty—a result that remains Liverpool’s most frustrating European setback of the season.

Confirmed Lineups: Power vs. Precision

Both managers have settled on their tactical blueprints for the first leg, with several star signings set to play pivotal roles.

Galatasaray (4-2-3-1):

Uğurcan; Singo, Sánchez, Abdülkerim, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Lang, Sara, Barış Alper; Osimhen.

Key Focus: The midfield shield of Torreira and Lemina will be tasked with neutralizing Liverpool’s creative hub.

Liverpool (4-2-3-1):

Mamardashvili; Gomez, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike.

Key Focus: With Alisson injured, all eyes will be on Mamardashvili, while Florian Wirtz looks to provide the spark for Hugo Ekitike up front.