Galatasaray waiting for Arsenal to make transfer decision over midfielder

Galatasaray are waiting for Arsenal to make a transfer decision over the future of Mohamed Elneny according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Gunners gave the Lions the green light to push ahead with preliminary talks.

READ: Super Lig Wrap 9: Trabzonspor beat rivals Fenerbahce to go first, Besiktas slip up

Lions boss Fatih Terim is keen on signing Elneny over the January transfer window.

Galatasaray officials have reportedly held talks with Arsenal and Elneny over a potential move.

The report claims that negotiations are progressing but Arsenal have yet to make a final transfer decision regarding the offer made by the Turkish giants.

Elneny is no stranger to Turkey having previously played for the Lions Istanbul rivals Besiktas on loan from Arsenal.

The Egypt international is under contract at Arsenal until the end of the season so this could be the last chance the Premier League side have to earn a transfer fee.

Elneny does not appear to be part of Mikel Arteta’s plans this term and has played just 44 minutes of Premier League football.

The 30-year-old has been an Arsenal player since 2016 after joining from FC Basel. In total he has scored five goals and has eight assists in 132 appearances for the North London based outfit.

Galatasaray are currently 6th in the Super Lig and also competing in the Europa League.