Galatasaray waiting for Brentford to make transfer decision over striker

Galatasaray are waiting for Brentford to make a transfer decision over the future of Halil Dervisoglu according to Fotomac.

Per the source, the Lions want Dervisoglu on loan again.

The Turkey international spent the second half of last season on loan at Galatasaray.

The Lions have reportedly agreed terms with the footballer who is keen on staying at the club after settling in last term.

Brentford meanwhile, are not completely convinced just yet and want to add a €5m buy clause to the loan deal.

Galatasaray do not want a buy clause option and this has proven to be the main sticking point up to now.

Brentford meanwhile, reportedly would prefer to sell the 21-year-old and want a €5m transfer fee.

Galatasaray are willing to wait for Brentford to make a decision in the second half of August regarding their plans for Dervisoglu’s future before making their next move.

Dervisoglu scored three times and provided two assists in 12 appearances for the Yellow-Reds in the Super Big last term.

The young striker does still have another three years remaining on his contract. He has one goal and one assist in nine appearances for Brentford in all competitions.