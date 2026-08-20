Galatasaray Want Crystal Palace Attacker Ismaila Sarr — But Deal Would Require Massive Proposal

Galatasaray have launched an ambitious move for Crystal Palace attacker Ismaïla Sarr, but the Turkish giants will have to return with a significantly larger financial package after the Premier League side rejected their opening proposal.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed that while Galatasaray submitted a formal bid to make the 28-year-old Senegalese international their marquee winger signing, Palace immediately knocked back the approach.

Romano tweeted on X: “Crystal Palace have rejected first proposal from Galatasaray for Ismaila Sarr.

#CPFC want to keep Sarr unless huge, really huge proposal comes to the table.”

High Stance at Selhurst Park

The Eagles consider Sarr an indispensable starter under manager Oliver Glasner and are under no pressure to sell late in the transfer window:

Huge Valuation Required: Palace have made it clear that only a “really, really huge” proposal will tempt them to re-open negotiations for the former Marseille forward.

Key Player Status: Sarr’s explosive pace, direct threat, and pressing ability across the frontline make him a core element of Glasner’s system.

Player Openness: While Sarr is open to hearing Galatasaray’s project and personal terms, he remains content in London and has left the decision entirely to Crystal Palace.

Ball in Galatasaray’s Court

With negotiations currently at a standstill, Galatasaray management must decide whether to significantly escalate their bid or turn to alternative targets to reinforce their wide attacking options before the deadline.