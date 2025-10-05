Galatasaray Want €50m For West Ham Target, European Transfer Scramble Ignited After Liverpool Victory

Galatasaray winger Barış Alper Yılmaz has become a primary target for several major European clubs following his dominant performance in the UEFA Champions League, where the Turkish giants secured a stunning 1-0 victory over Liverpool on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old’s decisive role in the Group Stage upset has triggered a frenzy among European scouts, all of whom have reportedly submitted glowing reports on the player.

The match, held at RAMS Park, was a crucial fixture for both sides, and Yılmaz ensured it became a showcase for his relentless energy and physicality. His impact was immediate and defining: he was the catalyst for the only goal of the night, earning the penalty in the 16th minute—converted by Victor Osimhen—that sealed the famous victory.

Dominating the Flank

Yılmaz’s exceptional display was characterized by his superior strength and pace, particularly in duels. The winger reportedly won the majority of the aerial and ground duels he contested, consistently challenging Liverpool’s defense and notably out-muscling his direct opponent, Dominik Szoboszlai, throughout his time on the pitch.

According to one post-match rating, Yılmaz was given a high score, noting that he “bullied Szoboszlai throughout the match,” highlighting his combination of speed and physicality that made him exceptionally difficult to handle. His powerful run into the box that drew the penalty proved to be the pivotal moment, underscoring his ability to directly influence the outcome against elite European opposition.

€50m Million Valuation Scares Off Suitors

The standout performance has not only brought him renewed European attention but has also solidified his towering valuation.

Galatasaray has been firm in its stance on the player’s worth, placing an enormous €50 million price tag on the winger according to Sabah.

The report claims that Galatasaray previously rejected a €35 million offer for the winger and that West Ham are interested.

Clubs from major leagues have already knocked on Galatasaray’s door, including Premier League side West Ham United and Serie A outfit Bologna. However, the Turkish champions are in no rush to sell their prized asset, particularly as they continue their Champions League campaign.

Galatasaray is now expecting to see bids matching or exceeding their €50 million asking price when the interim transfer period opens in January. The consensus among the numerous European scouts present at the Liverpool match was overwhelmingly positive, confirming that Yılmaz possesses the athletic profile and determination required for success in the continent’s top leagues.

As transfer speculation mounts, Barış Alper Yılmaz is poised to become one of the most sought-after properties when the window reopens, proving that his star-making turn against Liverpool was more than just a flash in the pan.