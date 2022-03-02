Galatasaray want Man City youngster in end of season transfer

Galatasaray want Manchester City youngster Kayky on an end of season loan according to Fanatik.

Per the source, City are open to loaning the 18-year-old at the end of the current campaign for him to gain experience.

The move is part of newly appointed sporting director Pasquale Sensible working together with Luis Campos plans to give the squad an overhaul after a disappointing season.

The Lions are already out of the title race and are currently 12th in the league, 29 points behind league leaders Trabzonspor.

Sensible and Campos have reportedly used their connections across the European football transfer market to set up meetings with City.

Talks have begun between Galatasaray and City over a potential loan.

Additionally, newly appointed Galatasaray manager Domenec Torrent.

Torrent is of course no stranger to City boss Pep Guardiola, working by his side as an assistant at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City.

The two managers remain close friends and the report does claim that Torrent has talked with Guardiola over Kayky joining Galatasaray on a temporary move.

City signed Kayky for a €10m transfer fee from Brazilian side Fluminense last summer.

Kayky has played Premier League and FA Cup football this season and been included in the Champions League squad.