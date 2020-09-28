Galatasaray want redemption against ‘difficult’ Rangers in Europa league clash

Galatasaray were held to a goalless draw against rivals Fenerbahce at the Turk Telekom Arena in the Super Lig on Sunday.

The Lions went into the game having scored 10 goals in their first four games of the season – across all competitions – but were unable to find the back of the net against Fenerbahce in their first real test.

Terim admitted he was frustrated with the result and admitted his team would have to improve against a ‘difficult’ Rangers side in the Europa League playoff clash on Thursday.

The Lions face the Rangers in Ibrox stadium, Glasgow, Scotland.

Terim wants redemption from slipping up against Fenerbahce when they face Rangers but admits playing so many games in such a short time is tought.

“We were close to scoring many times, but that’s not good enough and we know we have to do better,” Terim said.

“Obviously, the atmosphere in the derby wasn’t quite the same, but I still wanted to see us play better and move the ball quicker.

“We couldn’t find a way through and the players know they will need to do more this week against a very difficult opponent.

“I will turn all my attention to Rangers now. The Europa League is very important to us in many ways and of course, we will play our strongest team.

“At the moment, we are playing every three or four days and that can be a factor. But we just have to deal with it.

“It always hurts when you don’t win a derby game and we have a chance to put it right this week in Glasgow.”

The clash will be a single tie game and the winner will qualify for the Europa League group stage.

The match has added importance for Galatasaray as it could directly impact Turkish sides direct entry into the Champions League with Scotland just one place behind the Super Lig in the UEFA coefficients.