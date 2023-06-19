Galatasaray Want Tottenham Left-Back

Galatasaray are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon, according to Turkish outlet Takvim.

Reguilon, 26, fell out of favor at Tottenham after Antonio Conte took over as manager in November. The Italian coach prefers Ryan Sessegnon at left-back, and Reguilon was loaned to Atletico Madrid for the second half of the season.

He made just 317 minutes for Atletico, and is now set to return to Tottenham. However, his future at the club is uncertain, and Galatasaray are one of the clubs interested in signing him.

Galatsaray want to strengthen their defence this summer after winning the Super Lig and booking a place in the Champions League next term.

The Yellow Reds are also considering other left-backs according to the report, including Alex Telles, Angelino, Jordi Alba, and Alex Sandro.

Reguilon would be a good fit for Galatasaray, as he is a talented left-back who can also play as a wing-back.

It remains to be seen whether Galatasaray will be able to sign Reguilon, but he is certainly a player to keep an eye on this summer.

Reguilon joined Tottenham from Real Madrid in 2020. He has made 67 appearances for the club, scoring two goals.

He is a Spain international, and has won six caps.