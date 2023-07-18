Galatasaray Will Hold Fresh Talks With Man United Over Midfielder Transfer

Manchester United and Galatasaray are still talking about the possibility of signing midfielder Fred according to Fanatik.

Per the source, there is a difference in the two clubs’ valuation of the player but the Lions will reenter the negotiation table to try and find a resolution.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Fulham and some clubs from Saudi Arabia are also interested in Fred, but they are not willing to pay Manchester United’s asking price which is reported to be £20m as reported by the Athletic.

Fred’s contract with Manchester United is in its final year, and he is not happy with his current role at the club.

Galatasaray is hoping to take advantage of this situation and sign Fred for a lower price.

The transfer is still a long shot, but Galatasaray is willing to negotiate with Manchester United again.

Fred is a Brazilian midfielder who has played for Manchester United since 2018. He has made over 100 appearances for the club, but he has not been a regular starter in recent seasons.

Galatasaray is looking to strengthen its midfield, and they see Fred as a good option.

The Turkish club is willing to offer Fred a long-term contract, but they are not willing to pay Manchester United’s asking price.

It remains to be seen whether Galatasaray will be able to reach an agreement with Manchester United for Fred.

The Yellow-Reds will be able to offer Champions League football next season after lifting the Super Lig title.