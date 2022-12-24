Galatasaray wonderkid Beknaz Almazbekov dreams of playing in the Premier League

Galatasaray youngster Beknaz Almazbekov has revealed that he dreams of playing in the Premier League or Serie A in an interview published in Transfermarkt.

The highly rated youngster has been rising through the ranks and is one of the most highly rated players in the Galatasaray academy.

The young forward has revealed that he plans to break through into the Lions first team and dreams of playing for Liverpool or Chelsea in the future.

The report states: “Almazbekov’s big dream is to play in the Premier League or Italy’s Serie A one day. But he understands that he still has a long path ahead of him. For him, discipline is the most important aspect. “Talent alone isn’t enough in modern football,” Almazbekov said. “You don’t need to develop on the pitch, but also focus on the development off the field.”

Almazbekov joined the Galatasaraay academy aged nine years old after moving from Kyrgyzstan to Turkey in 2014 after impressing U13 head coach Semih Sezerli who was responsible for signing him.

The youngster rose through the youth ranks from youth to U19 level and is expected to break into the first team soon.

The 17-year-old has already represented Kyrgyzstan at senior international level.

The winger has 10 goals and five assists in 14 appearances for the Galatasaray youth side this season.