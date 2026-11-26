Galatasaray’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday night has lifted Türkiye’s total to 53.475 points in the UEFA association club coefficient rankings, cutting the gap behind eighth-placed Netherlands to 2.920 points.

Okan Buruk’s side claimed their third consecutive win in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League league phase through substitute Deniz Gül’s 77th-minute header at RAMS Park, moving onto nine points from five fixtures ahead of their matchday six trip to AEK Athens.

Under UEFA’s coefficient formula, each victory in the league phase of European club competitions is worth two points and each draw one point, with the total divided by the number of clubs an association entered into Europe at the start of the season.

Because Türkiye began the 2026/27 campaign with five representatives, every win contributes 0.400 points to the national tally, while draws add 0.200 points. Galatasaray’s result against Premier League opposition delivered the full 0.400-point boost.

Türkiye remain ninth overall, trailing eighth-placed Netherlands (56.395) by 2.920 points while extending their advantage over tenth-placed Greece (47.612) to 5.863 points. Seventh-placed Belgium sit further ahead on 64.050 points.

Maintaining or improving ninth place is central to Türkiye’s European allocation in future seasons, as associations inside the top 10 secure direct entry into the Champions League league phase for their domestic Süper Lig champions.

Updated UEFA Country Coefficient Standings (Top 12)

Rank Country Coefficient Points 1 England 107.685 2 Italy 91.732 3 Spain 86.493 4 Germany 84.973 5 France 72.296 6 Portugal 69.150 7 Belgium 64.050 8 Netherlands 56.395 9 Türkiye 53.475 10 Greece 47.612 11 Czechia 46.325 12 Poland 45.725

Türkiye have further opportunities to close the deficit on the Netherlands this week, starting with Fenerbahçe’s Champions League league-phase fixture against Shakhtar Donetsk at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, alongside Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor’s continental commitments.