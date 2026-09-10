Galatasaray’s European Away Vulnerabilities Exposed in Lisbon Defeat

Galatasaray’s opening fixture in the Champions League league phase exposed persistent continental away frailties, as Okan Buruk’s side surrendered an early lead to lose 3-1 against Sporting CP at the Estádio José Alvalade.

Despite starting with composure and taking the lead inside six minutes when a long throw-in was turned into his own net by Sporting captain Gonçalo Inácio, the Turkish champions failed to translate early territorial dominance into a result. The defeat marks Galatasaray’s sixth loss in their last seven European away fixtures, extending a troubling trend on foreign soil.

First-Half Control Without Reward

For the opening 30 minutes, Galatasaray pressed high and restricted the hosts to isolated breaks:

Early Advantage: Lucas Torreira’s challenge on a deep throw-in forced Inácio’s error to hand the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Missed Opportunities: Leroy Sané breached the Lisbon side’s backline in the 37th minute, but fired wide with only Rui Silva to beat.

Equiliser Against the Run of Play: Geny Catamo capitalized on loose defending inside the box in the 27th minute, volleying past Uğurcan Çakır on a rare transition.

Second-Half Breakdown and Tactical Shift

The momentum shifted entirely after the interval as Rui Borges’ side increased their intensity in central midfield.

In the 57th minute, Issa Doumbia played a line-breaking pass to Luis Suárez, who rounded Çakır before being brought down by Ismail Jakobs. Norwegian referee Espen Eskås awarded a penalty, which Suárez converted low into the corner. Six minutes later, Rodrigo Zalazar sealed the victory with a 25-yard free-kick into the top corner.

Post-match, Okan Buruk expressed frustration over the penalty decision and officiating, though acknowledged his team dropped significantly in work rate after conceding the second goal. Galatasaray return to Istanbul to regroup ahead of their next European fixture, where home form will once again prove critical.