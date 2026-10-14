Galatasaray’s European Woes Deepen as Barcelona Stage 4-1 Blitz at RAMS Park

Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League campaign suffered another heavy blow on Tuesday night, as Hansi Flick’s Barcelona staged a clinical second-half comeback to claim a 4-1 victory at a stunned RAMS Park.

For nearly 40 minutes, Okan Buruk’s game plan appeared to be working to perfection. Cimbom ignited the home crowd in the 28th minute when Aleksey Batrakov collected a pass from Rafael Leão and fired past Joan García from the edge of the area. Five minutes later, RAMS Park erupted again as Barış Alper Yılmaz headed home from a set piece, only for a VAR review to chalk the goal off for a tight offside call.

That reprieve proved to be the turning point. Just before the interval, João Cancelo restored parity for the visitors, finishing off a slick sequence involving Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo.

The second half belonged entirely to the Catalans, who exposed Galatasaray’s defensive structure with ruthless positional speed. Yamal took control of proceedings, setting up Fermín López’s go-ahead header in the 50th minute before carving open the host’s backline three minutes later to present Anthony Gordon with a simple tap-in. Substitute Karim Adeyemi put the result beyond doubt in the 65th minute with a crisp left-footed finish into the far corner.

While Galatasaray showed early promise in transition, back-to-back defeats leave Buruk’s side anchored to the bottom end of the league phase table, facing a steep uphill battle to rescue their European knockout ambitions.