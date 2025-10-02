Galatasaray’s Historic Win Over Liverpool Boosts Turkey’s UEFA Country Ranking

Galatasaray’s dramatic 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the second week of the Champions League has provided a significant uplift to Turkey’s standing in the UEFA country coefficient ranking, where every point earned by Turkish clubs directly impacts their European representation.

The impressive win, secured by Victor Osimhen’s penalty, not only broke a seven-year Champions League home drought for Galatasaray but also provided crucial points for the national tally.

Points Race Tightens in UEFA Rankings

Turkey currently sits ninth in the UEFA country rankings, holding a narrow advantage over the Czech Republic, which trails right behind. Meanwhile, the country is aiming to close the gap on Belgium, which is currently positioned ahead.

The country’s fate in European competitions rests on the performances of its three representatives: Galatasaray in the Champions League, Fenerbahçe in the Europa League, and Samsunspor in the Conference League.

The win against the Premier League champions immediately registered in the coefficient system, providing a major boost as the league works to secure better seeding and more places in future UEFA competitions.

Sacrifice Was the Key, Says Gündoğan

The magnitude of the victory was not lost on the players. Midfielder Ilkay Gündoğan emphasized that the win was a collective effort driven by sacrifice, highlighting the difficult nature of overcoming a team of Liverpool’s quality.

“Everyone made sacrifices, the only way to win the match was to sacrifice,” Gündoğan said after the final whistle. His comments reflect the intense effort required by the entire squad to secure the historic three points against the English giant.

UEFA COUNTRIES RANKING LATEST STATUS

1- England 96.561

2- Italy 85.946

3- Spain 80.081

4- Germany 76.404

5- France 69.108

6- Netherlands 61.867

7- Portugal 58,667

8- Belgium 56.150

9- Turkey 44,000

10- Czech Republic 40,700