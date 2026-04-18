Galatasaray’s “Iron Core”: Five Players Surpass 40-Match Milestone Amid Treacherous Season

Despite a grueling 2025-2026 campaign marked by injuries and a crowded fixture list across three competitions, Galatasaray has relied on a remarkably durable “iron core” of five players who have each surpassed the 40-match barrier.

With only five weeks remaining in the season, manager Okan Buruk has leaned heavily on this select group to maintain the club’s lead in the Trendyol Süper Lig and their pursuit of the Ziraat Turkish Cup.

The Everlasting Abdülkerim Bardakcı

Leading the way in terms of consistency is Abdülkerim Bardakcı. The veteran center-back has started 40 of his 41 appearances this season, cementing his status as the most relied-upon member of the defense. His partnership with Davinson Sanchez—who himself has clocked 41 games—has been the foundation of Galatasaray’s domestic dominance.

Barış Alper Yılmaz: The Versatile Engine

While Bardakcı holds the most starts, Barış Alper Yılmaz takes the title of the busiest “Lion” overall. The Turkish international has featured in 44 matches this season. Beyond his durability, Yılmaz has been a primary offensive engine, tallying 11 goals and 13 assists, effectively carrying the team’s attack through periods of injury to other star forwards.

Midfield Grit and Tactical Flexibility

The list of the durable is completed by midfield general Lucas Torreira (42 matches) and Hungarian winger Roland Sallai (41 matches).

Sallai’s presence has been particularly vital; he stepped in frequently as a makeshift right-back during the first half of the season to cover for defensive shortages. Despite these positional shifts, he has started 35 games and contributed five goal involvements.

The achievement is particularly noteworthy given Galatasaray’s early exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Liverpool and their subsequent refocusing on domestic titles. Amidst a wave of injuries to newer arrivals like Noa Lang and Yasin Asprilla, these five “stables” have ensured that Okan Buruk’s side remains the favorite to secure a fourth consecutive league title.

With five finals left in the league, the fitness of this “Iron Core” will likely determine if the Lions can cross the finish line and hoist the trophy once again.