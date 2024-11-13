Gallas Urges Arsenal to Sign Osimhen

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has urged the club to sign Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window.

Osimhen has been in impressive form for the Turkish side, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in just nine appearances. Gallas believes that the Nigerian forward could be the perfect solution to Arsenal’s attacking woes.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Gallas compared Osimhen to former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, highlighting his physicality and ability to create chances for teammates.

He told Prime Casino: “If I could sign one player for Arsenal in January, it would be a world-class striker, but they are not available in January. No top, top strikers are available at the moment. I wanted to speak about Osimhen because I know he’s at Galatasaray, and I still don’t understand why he’s there. That’s the type of profile Arsenal need. They need a player with that pedigree. With Victor, maybe he won’t score 20 goals in the season, but he will scare defenders, he will give them a hard time, and that will give the opportunity for players around him to score goals. That’s why he reminds me a little bit of Drogba. If you remember when Drogba was at Chelsea, he gave the defenders a hard time. Frank Lampard was around, almost a second striker, and always scored. I think, maybe one season, he had more goals than Didier. Arsenal doesn’t have that player at the moment. When you look at Gabriel Jesus, he’s not really fit, he doesn’t play. Looks like he’s not happy. Sterling doesn’t play. Havertz, up and down, up and down. You need more consistency.”

While Osimhen has expressed his commitment to Galatasaray for the remainder of the season, Arsenal may still consider making a move for the talented forward in the future.

The Lions have no intention of parting ways with their star striker in January as he has been in great form and settled in quickly.

The Nigeria international already has eight goals and four assists in nine appearances in all competitions this season.

Osimhen has scored six goals in six Super Lig games and helped propell Galatasaray to the top of the Super Lig table heading into the international break.

The star striker has also impressed in Europe and recently scored a brace in the 3-2 win over Tottenham.