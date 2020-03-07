Gaziantep FK 1 – 1 Trabzonspor: Claret-Blues drop points in Super Lig title race

Trabzonspor were held to a 1-1 draw against Gaziantep FK at the Kalyon stadium in the Super Lig on Saturday.

The Claret-Blues ended up dropping points for the second time in three weeks – although the draw three weeks ago was away to Besiktas.

The visitors actually opened the scoring when Ekuban put his side ahead on 22 minutes.

Kayode equalised for the home side but there was late drama when Nwakaeme scored in the second minute of additional time. The goal was however, ruled out after a controversial VAR decision.

Gaziantep FK 1 – 1 Trabzonspor

Stadium: Kalyon

Referees: Halis Özkahya, İbrahim Çağlar Uyarcan, Volkan Ahmet Narinç

Gaziantep FK: Günay Güvenç, Kana Bıyık, Djilobodji, Toşca, Oğuz Ceylan, Güray Vural (min. 90 Chipsah), Kenan Özer (min. 73 Twumasi), Morais, Sousa, Maxim (min. 85 Diarra), Kayode

Trabzonspor: Uğurcan Çakır, Kamil Ahmet Çörekçi, Campi, Da Costa, Novak, Obi Mikel (min. 83 Bilal Başakcıkoğlu), Sosa, Ndiaye (min. 61 Guilherme), Ekuban (min. 71 Abdülkadir Ömür), Nwakaeme, Sörloth

Goals: min. 22 Ekuban (Trabzonspor), min. 53 Kayode (Gaziantep FK)