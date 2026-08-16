Gençlerbirliği Shock Fenerbahçe as Kasımpaşa Spoil Mohamed Salah’s Debut

The 2026–27 Turkish Süper Lig season kicked off with immediate drama as newly promoted Gençlerbirliği mounted a thrilling 2–1 comeback victory over title contenders Fenerbahçe, while Kasımpaşa held Trabzonspor to a 1–1 draw in Mohamed Salah’s debut appearance.

Gençlerbirliği Stun Title Hopefuls Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe’s campaign started on back-footing in Ankara despite taking a 13th-minute lead through Anderson Talisca, who converted from close range following a bright opening spell.

However, Gençlerbirliği fought back relentlessly:

Equalizer: Franco Tongya finished off a rapid counterattack in the 37th minute after the hosts seized possession in midfield.

Winning Header: In the 56th minute, Oğulcan Ülgün connected with Abdurrahim Dursun’s delivery from the left to head home the decisive goal.

Defensive Stand: Fenerbahçe unleashed late pressure with attempts from Talisca, Vedat Muriqi, and Mason Greenwood, but Gençlerbirliği’s defense held firm to seal all three points.

Kasımpaşa Hold Trabzonspor on Salah’s Debut

In Istanbul, Mohamed Salah made his official debut for Trabzonspor following his high-profile summer move after nine seasons with Liverpool.