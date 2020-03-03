German giants to join Man United in sending scouts for 24-goal Norway international in Turkish Cup clash

German giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will send scouts for Trabzonspor striker Alexander Sorloth for the Turkish Cup semi-final clash against Fenerbahce according to Fotospor [Translated by Turkish-Football].

Per the source, Dortmund are keeping an eye on Sorloth as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland should he join Real Madrid.

Bayern meanwhile, have been in contact with Jose Sosa who previously played for the Bundesliga outfit for information on Sorloth.

The German side are considering the Norway international as a possible alternative for Robert Lewandowski.

Turkish-Football reported yesterday that Manchester United will send scouts for Sorloth again tonight.

The Red Devils were among several sides to scout the 1.95m tall striker and Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir in the 5-2 victory over Rizespor last week and the 2-2 draw versus Besiktas the week before.

Sorloth is currently on a two-year loan at Trabzonspor from Crystal Palace – the Premier League side do not have an option to recall Sorloth.

The Claret Blues have a €6m buy option.

The 24-year-old striker has been in red hot form scoring 24 goals and providing seven assists in all competitions this term.

A far cry from last season when he failed to score a Premier League goal for Palace – he did, however, play just 173 minutes of football in the top-tier.

Sorloth has scored against every major club – Besiktas, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce – and all current title challengers – Sivasspor, Basaksehir – this season.

The only derby game the powerful forward did not score in was away to Fenerbahce on week three.

But he put on a man of the match display and scored in the 2-1 win over the Yellow Canaries at home in January.

Sorloth has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in his last eight league games.

Trabzonspor are currently 2nd in the Super Lig but will go top if they win their game in hand.