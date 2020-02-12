Gheorghe Hagi Reveals Similarity Between Liverpool And Galatasaray

Gheorghe Hagi has revealed the similarities between the Galatasaray side he played at and the current Liverpool side.

Speaking to the Athletic, Hagi said that he believes most people are just thinking of today but that projects take time to reach their potential.

The former Romania international explained how it took three years of developing at Galatasaray to finally win the UEFA Cup and European Super Cup.

“Good projects take time. Most people are only thinking of today, they don’t consider tomorrow. Today’s Liverpool reminds me of yesterday’s Galatasaray,” Hagi was quoted as saying in the Athletic [translated from Aksam].

“Were me, Popescu and Tafarel able to win a European trophy in our first three years? No. But afterward, we won the UEFA Cup and Super Cup.

“Turkish football was very physical at the time, we brought intelligence to the game.”

Likewise, Jurgen Klopp took charge of Liverpool in 2015 and did not win his first trophy until summer 2019 – the Champions League.

The Reds then went onto win the European Super Cup and World Club Cup.

Klopp is also on course to lifting the Premier League with Liverpool this season.

Galatasaray meanwhile, have won the Super Lig title for the past two seasons and are currently 5th in the league, three points behind leaders Sivasspor.

Hagi has cult status among Galatasaray fans winning four Super Lig, two Turkish Cup, two Turkish Super Cup trophies, one UEFA Cup and one UEFA Super Cup title with Galatasaray.