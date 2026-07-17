Global Sensation: Mason Greenwood’s Flight to Istanbul Shatters Online Tracking Records

The sheer excitement surrounding Fenerbahçe’s blockbuster signing of Mason Greenwood has officially reached the skies.

As the 24-year-old English forward made his highly anticipated journey to Turkey, the private flight carrying him and his family instantly became a viral phenomenon, shattering online tracking records.

The Most-Watched Flight in the World

The Turkish Airlines (THY) flight transporting the star attacker from France to Istanbul quickly surged to the number one spot on the global flight tracking platform, FlightRadar24.

Driven by a massive wave of enthusiasm, thousands of passionate Fenerbahçe supporters tuned in simultaneously to track the aircraft’s coordinates in real-time as it crossed European airspace. The massive surge in traffic solidified it as the most-watched active flight on the planet during its journey.

A Historic €39 Million Signing

The frenzy on social media and flight radars reflects the sheer scale of the transfer. Fenerbahçe secured Greenwood from Ligue 1 side Marseille in a monumental club-record deal:

An initial €39 million base fee, which eclipses the club’s previous record outlay.

A long-term 4-year agreement running through June 2030.

The total package could scale further with performance-related bonuses and championship incentives built into the deal.

Landing in Istanbul

Greenwood and his family officially landed at Istanbul Airport’s International Terminal.

The prolific winger, who notched 48 goals during his successful two-year tenure in France, is set to link up immediately with his new teammates as Fenerbahçe ramp up preparations for their upcoming competitive campaign.