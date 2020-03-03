‘Good Job’ – Mesut Ozil reacts to Arsenal FA Cup victory over Portsmouth

Arsenal beat Portsmouth 2-0 at Fratton Park in the FA Cup 5th Round clash on Monday evening.

Mesut Ozil did not travel with the squad to the away fixture after being left out by Mikel Arteta.

The playmaker of Turkish origin showed his support for the team after the match on social media.

Ozil tweeted: ‘Good job’ with a muscle emoji.

The 31-year-old has played just once in the FA Cup this season featuring in the 1-0 victory over Leeds United in the Third Round.

Ozil has – like most of the team – come under fire from sections of the Arsenal fanbase following their exit from the Europa League at the hands of Olympiacos last week.

The playmaker received a mixed reception from fans in the responses below his latest tweet.

Ozil has just one goal and two assists in all competitions for the Gunners this season.

The 31-year-old has, however, earned his place back in the team as a regular first-team starter under Mikel Arteta after he replaced former manager Unai Emery.

Ozil is likely to return to the Arsenal side for match against West Ham at the Emirates stadium on Saturday.