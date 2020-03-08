Goztepe 0-3 Basaksehir: Istanbul minnows go top of the Super Lig

Basaksehir beat Goztepe 3-0 at the Gursel Aksel stadium to move into first place in the Super Lig table.

Demba Ba opened the scoring on 40 minutes with a cracking volley.

Enzo Crivelli doubled his sides lead in the second half and Irfan Can Kahveci scored his sides third and final goal in the third minute of additional time.

The Istanbul minnows moved three points clear of second-placed Trabzonspor in the process.

Basaksehir are also the only Turkish side left in European competition this season.

They will take on Copenhagen next in the Europa League Last 16 first-leg clash in Denmark on Thursday.

READ: Basaksehir will take on Copenhagen in Europa League Last 16

Göztepe 0 – 3 Medipol Başakşehir

Stadium: Gürsel Aksel

Referee: Ali Palabıyık, Serkan Olguncan, Mustafa Sönmez

Göztepe: Beto, Gassama, Titi, Borges, Leo, Halil Akbunar (min. 60 Wilczek), Soner Aydoğdu, Castro, Serdar Gürler (min. 30 Tripic), Napoleoni (min. 79 Mossoro), Jerome

Medipol Başakşehir: Mert Günok, Caiçara, Skrtel, Epureanu, Clichy, Mahmut Tekdemir, İrfan Can Kahveci, Visca (min. 86 Ponck), Crivelli (min. 89 Mehmet Topal), Aleksic (min. 83 Berkay Özcan), Demba Ba

Goals: min. 40 Demba Ba, min. 57 Crivelli, min. 90+3 İrfan Can Kahveci (Medipol Başakşehir)

Red Card: min. 83 Epureanu (Medipol Başakşehir)