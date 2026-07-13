Göztepe Honorary President Mehmet Sepil Reiterates European Ambition

Göztepe Sets Sights on European Football

Mehmet Sepil, the Honorary President of Göztepe, has publicly affirmed the Izmir-based club’s primary objective: to achieve qualification for European competitions. Sepil’s statement underscores the club’s enduring vision and commitment to competing on the continental stage.

Reflecting on Last Season’s Disappointment

Speaking about the club’s aspirations, Sepil candidly addressed the disappointment from the previous campaign. “Our biggest goal is to participate in European cups,” he stated.

“Last year, we chased this until the last match, but unfortunately, we couldn’t succeed, and we were very sad about this situation.” This reflection highlights the club’s narrow miss in securing a European berth and the palpable frustration of falling short in the decisive moments of the season.

The Drive for Continental Competition

Göztepe’s fervent desire to reach Europe aligns with the ambitions of many Turkish clubs, who seek not only the enhanced prestige and international recognition that continental football offers but also the significant financial benefits and opportunities for player development and exposure.

Sepil’s renewed emphasis on this objective signals a clear directive for the club’s strategic planning and sporting efforts as they aim to transform their European aspirations into a tangible reality in the seasons to come.