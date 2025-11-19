Göztepe’s Youth Revolution: The Youngest Squad in the Super League Chasing European Glory After 55 Years

Göztepe A.Ş., currently positioned fifth in the Trendyol Super League table, is launching an improbable bid for European competition—a feat not achieved by the club in 55 years—all while fielding the youngest squad in the entire league.

Since becoming the first Turkish club to be taken over by foreign investors, the Sport Republic in 2022, Göztepe has fundamentally shifted its strategy to focus on youth development and value creation. This season, the Izmir representative’s starting XI boasts a remarkable average age of just 24.8 years.

The “Göz-Göz” squad is built on the promise of its young stars, competing against rivals with significantly larger budgets. Key youth talents driving this effort include Dennis (21), Arda Okan (22), Taha (22), and both Juan and Olaitan (23).

The Blueprint: Buy Low, Sell High

The club’s strategy is already proving financially successful. At the beginning of this season, the Sport Republic management sanctioned the sale of 21-year-old midfielder Romulo to Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig for a stunning transfer fee of €20 million plus €5 million in bonuses. Romulo had been acquired by Göztepe while the team was still in the First League (TFF 1. Lig) during the 2023-2024 season.

The club’s hierarchy is clear that this sale is not an isolated incident. Staff are actively working to elevate the market value of current young players like Dennis, Olaitan, and Juan, aiming for significant transfer fees in future seasons.

“It’s an ambitious blueprint,” noted one observer. “They are essentially using their Super League status as a major showcase for developing assets, which is a rare sight in Turkish football.”

The club’s commitment to building for the long term is further evidenced by its summer transfer activity, which saw the scouting department bring in foreign youth prospects like Salem Bouajila, Zakaria Tindano, and Prince Manu Balladom to integrate into the infrastructure. This ongoing youth push signals that Göztepe’s bid for both European football and sustainable business is built squarely on the backs of its rising stars.