Graeme Souness recreates iconic Galatasaray flag celebration 27 years later at Super Lig title ceremony

Former Galatasaray manager Graeme Souness recreated his iconic flag celebration from 27 years ago as the Turkish giants celebrated winning the Super Lig title.

Souness, who managed Galatasaray from 1995 to 1996, led the club to a Turkish Cup victory over rivals Fenerbahce in 1996.

After the match, Souness ran onto the pitch and planted a Galatasaray flag in the center circle, an act that infuriated Fenerbahce fans.

He was nicknamed ‘Ulubatli Souness’ after the incident in reference to Ulubatli Hasan, a semi-mythical figure from the Ottoman era who planted the flag in the ground of newly conquered Constantinople while being fired on with arrows.

Souness returned to Galatasaray on Saturday to take part in the club’s Super Lig title celebrations.

He recreated his famous flag celebration, leading a parade around the pitch while waving the same flag from 27 years earlier.

The 69-year-old Souness is a popular figure at Galatasaray, where he is fondly remembered for his time as manager.

He is also a respected figure in Turkish football, and his return to the club was met with great enthusiasm.

Galatasaray won the Super Lig title for the 22nd time on Saturday, beating rivals Fenerbahce 3-0 at home.

The win was a fitting end to a successful season for the club, which also reached the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

Souness’s flag celebration was a reminder of his passion for Galatasaray and his cult status at the club.