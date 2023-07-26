‘Great Talent’ – Toni Kroos Praises Real Madrid Rising Star Arda Guler

Toni Kroos has praised Real Madrid’s new signing Arda Guler, saying that he is a “great talent” and “very open to tips.”

Guler signed for Real Madrid from Fenerbahce for a fee of around €20 million. He is yet to make an appearance for his new club, but has impressed in training.

Kroos said that Guler is “technically exceptionally good, especially in tight spaces” and that he has a “very, very fine left foot.”

The German midfielder also said that Guler is “very open to tips” and that he “asks a lot.” Kroos said that this is a “very positive sign” and that it shows that Guler is willing to learn.

“He’s one of the talents who ask ‘How do you do that? How did you pass like that?’ he is someone who wants tips, there are a lot of 18-year-olds who already think they’re too good and they don’t need tips. But he has the mentality to learn,” said the midfielder in his podcast Einfach mal Luppen (h/t Real Total).

“You really have to say that he is a great talent for his age. He has a very, very fine left foot. You will see that often. He has a great left-footed shot and is technically exceptionally good, especially in tight spaces. I think that’s a very good and smart transfer – especially for the future, of course,” he added.

Kroos said that it is important to manage young talent carefully, but that Guler has the potential and mindset to be successful at Real Madrid.

“There are often 17 or 18-year-olds who think how good they are and don’t need any more advice. That’s not the case in this case, that’s a really good quality. There are good conditions there,” he added.

Guler has yet to make his debut but could feature at some stage tonight in the pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Texas, USA tonight.