Guardian Spotlight: Turkish Teen Talents Furkan Kocak and Deniz Donmezer Make Global ‘Next Generation’ List

Two promising young Turkish footballers have been highlighted on the world stage after being included in The Guardian’s prestigious annual feature, “Next Generation 2025: 60 of the best young talents in world football.” The list, which spotlights the most promising players born in 2008 or later, features Galatasaray’s Furkan Kocak and Zecorner Kayserispor goalkeeper Deniz Donmezer.

Notably, the insightful entries on the Turkish prospects were penned by Emre Sarigul of Turkish-Football.com, underscoring the trust placed in local expertise for the global scouting report.

Furkan Kocak, a versatile attacker for Galatasaray, was praised for his ability to adapt across all forward positions. The Guardian noted his rapid development, commenting on the immense challenge of breaking into a star-studded squad but adding that “if he keeps up his current pace of development it won’t be long before the first-team squad – and perhaps a move abroad – is on the cards.”

Equally impressive is Deniz Donmezer, the 1.90-meter-tall goalkeeper for Zecorner Kayserispor. The newspaper described the shot-stopper as displaying a maturity and confidence far beyond his young age. His quick ascent has, unsurprisingly, already placed him firmly on the radar of scouting departments across Europe. The Guardian stated that Donmezer is “currently establishing himself as the future of Turkish goalkeeping” and is definitely a player worth closely monitoring.

The inclusion of Kocak and Donmezer places Turkey alongside major football nations producing top-tier youth talent. Their selection adds their names to an elite group, which this year also features stars like Thomas de Martis (Lanus), Jorthy Mokio (Ajax), Francesco Camarda (Lecce), and Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls), confirming the global scope of emerging football talent.