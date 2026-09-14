Guardiola’s Agent Responds to Trabzonspor Speculation Amid €13M Turkish Offer Rumors

Josep Maria Orobitg, the agent of Pep Guardiola, has directly responded to sensational reports linking the Spanish manager with a shock move to Süper Lig heavyweights Trabzonspor.

Speculation reached fever pitch across Turkish media earlier this week following claims that Trabzonspor hierarchy had tabled an audacious €13 million-per-year offer to lure the former Manchester City boss to Anatolia. The ambitious project was reportedly centered around reuniting Guardiola with Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah, who completed a landmark move to Papara Park during the summer transfer window.

However, speaking to Spanish outlets to clarify the tactician’s future, Orobitg shut down rumors of an immediate arrival in Trabzon.

“Pep will not coach any club or national team this season,” Orobitg stated, putting a definitive end to suggestions that Guardiola could take over the Black Sea storm during the 2026–27 campaign.

Trabzonspor Search Continues

Following the departure of Fatih Tekke earlier this month, interim coach Hüseyin Çimşir continues to oversee first-team duties while the board accelerates its search for a permanent successor.

With Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, and Paul Onuachu anchoring a high-profile squad, Trabzonspor hierarchy remain determined to appoint a top-tier international head coach capable of breaking Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe’s domestic dominance.

While a move for Guardiola is ruled out for the current campaign, international figures including Steven Gerrard and Ernesto Valverde remain prominent on the club’s shortlist as negotiations continue behind the scenes.