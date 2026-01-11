Guendouzi Inspires Fenerbahçe to Super Cup Glory Over Galatasaray in Dominant Derby Triumph

New recruit Matteo Guendouzi delivered a masterclass on the grandest stage as Fenerbahçe outclassed fierce rivals Galatasaray 2-0 to lift the Turkish Super Cup at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium on Saturday evening.

The victory marks a significant milestone for the club, securing their fourth Super Cup title and handing Sadettin Saran his first piece of silverware since taking over the presidency in September. In a high-stakes “Intercontinental Derby,” Domenico Tedesco’s side showcased a level of tactical maturity that left the reigning league leaders searching for answers.

Guendouzi’s Golden Moment

Fenerbahçe signaled their intent from the opening whistle, nearly finding the net in the fourth minute when Jhon Durán’s point-blank effort was expertly parried by Galatasaray keeper Günay Güvenç. However, the deadlock was broken in the 28th minute through a moment of individual brilliance.

After intercepting a loose ball in the engine room, Guendouzi unleashed a searing low strike from distance that skidded across the turf and beyond the reach of Güvenç. The Frenchman, who was later named Man of the Match, expressed his elation following the final whistle: “I am incredibly proud. We fought for each other today. This is only the beginning; I came here to fill the trophy cabinet.”

Oosterwolde’s Acrobatics Seal the Win

Any hopes of a Galatasaray fightback were dampened just three minutes into the second half. Following a precision corner, Jayden Oosterwolde stunned the crowd with an instinctive volleyed finish while facing away from goal, doubling the lead and effectively silencing the Cimbom supporters.

Despite late pressure from Okan Buruk’s side, Güvenç remained the busiest man on the pitch, producing a spectacular one-on-one save against Talisca in the 75th minute to prevent the scoreline from becoming a rout.

Tactical Discipline and a New Format

The final served as the climax of the TFF’s revamped four-team tournament structure. While Galatasaray arrived in the final following a convincing 4-1 win over Trabzonspor, they lacked the clinical edge required to bypass Tedesco’s disciplined backline.

“It was an intense, high-tempo battle,” Tedesco remarked during his post-match briefing. “We won this for the fans. Their support in this atmosphere was the foundation of our tactical discipline.”

Weathering the Storm

The match, originally slated for an 8:30 p.m. kickoff, was brought forward to 6:45 p.m. following urgent meteorological warnings regarding heavy rain and the notorious winds of the Başakşehir district. The Atatürk Olympic Stadium, which holds 76,000 fans, has long been scrutinized for its exposed architecture, prompting the TFF to prioritize spectator and player safety.

The Race for the Title Continues

While Fenerbahçe celebrates their first trophy of 2026, the defeat does little to dampen Okan Buruk’s confidence regarding the Süper Lig title race. “This result changes nothing,” the Galatasaray boss asserted. “We are still top, and we will be champions again. I trust my players to deliver at the end of the season.”

Galatasaray currently leads the table with 42 points, holding a narrow three-point cushion over an undefeated Fenerbahçe. Midfielder İsmail Yüksek noted that this victory could provide the psychological momentum needed for the second half of the campaign: “We’ve started the year with a trophy. We hope this is the catalyst for a historic run.”

Fenerbahçe will look to carry this form into their league clash at Alanyaspor on Jan. 18, while Galatasaray aims to bounce back against Gaziantepspor on Jan. 17.