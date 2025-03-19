Guler’s Real Madrid Future Linked to Modric, Patience Urged Amidst Limited Playtime

Arda Güler’s future at Real Madrid remains a subject of intense speculation, with his playing time heavily intertwined with the ongoing presence of Luka Modric according to Daily Sabah.

Despite initial expectations of a breakout season, Güler’s limited appearances have raised questions about his long-term prospects.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Real Madrid’s coaching staff initially envisioned Güler as a potential successor to Modric’s playmaking role.

However, reports suggest that Güler’s attacking instincts differ from the traditional central midfield role Madrid had in mind.

Adding to the complexity, Fabrizio Romano reports that Modric has signed a contract extension until June 2026, delaying any immediate succession plans.

Despite Güler’s struggles to secure regular playing time, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez remains confident in his potential.

Perez and his inner circle believe Güler will eventually become a key figure at the club, emphasizing his youth and the need for patience.

Real Madrid sources stress that Güler’s development is a long-term process, and the club has no intention of selling or loaning him out.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly satisfied with Güler’s training performances but believes he requires gradual playing time to adapt.

Concerns have been raised about Güler’s impact during starting appearances, but he is reportedly maintaining a professional attitude and avoiding any negative behavior.

While several clubs have inquired about Güler’s availability, Real Madrid remains firm in its stance.

The coming months will be crucial for Güler, as he aims to secure more playing time and solidify his place within the squad. Should he seek a new challenge, Perez could consider a departure, but no official statement has been released.