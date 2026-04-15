Hakan Calhanoglu Committed to Inter Milan Amid Galatasaray Rumors, Agent Confirms

Hakan Çalhanoğlu’s representative has moved to definitively shut down ongoing speculation linking the Inter Milan midfielder with a return to Turkey, insisting the player has never been happier at the San Siro.

As rumors regarding an approach from Galatasaray began to resurface in the Turkish and Italian press, agent Gordon Stipic spoke with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via Tuttomercatoweb to provide clarity on the 32-year-old’s future.

“No Negotiations” with Galatasaray

Despite persistent reports suggesting a move to Istanbul could be on the horizon, Stipic was emphatic that no formal or informal talks have taken place.

“The facts are clear: there were no negotiations with Galatasaray, neither last summer nor during the January window,” Stipic stated. “At no point has there been any concrete inquiry or request. Hakan remains fully focused on what truly matters—Inter, the Scudetto race, and achieving success with this team.”

Under Contract Until 2027

The Turkish international, who has become a cornerstone of the Nerazzurri midfield under the current system, is currently under contract in Milan until June 2027. Stipic emphasized that Çalhanoğlu’s life in Italy is settled and that the player feels a deep sense of responsibility toward the club.

“He is very happy both in Italy and at Inter,” Stipic added. “Week after week, through his performances and his passion on the pitch, he continues to demonstrate his quality and his importance to the squad.”

Eyes on the Scudetto and the World Cup

With Inter currently in the heat of a title race, Çalhanoğlu is reportedly determined to secure another trophy for the club before shifting his focus to international duties. As the captain of the Turkish national team, the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup remains a massive priority for the playmaker.

“He looks ahead with great pride and determination to the upcoming World Cup, where he will lead his nation as captain—a responsibility that is a special honor for him,” Stipic noted.

Strategic Importance

Çalhanoğlu has enjoyed a stellar campaign, recording nine goals and four assists in 21 Serie A games, making him the club’s third-highest scorer behind Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram. Given his tactical evolution into a world-class “deep-lying playmaker,” Inter management is reportedly considering opening talks for a contract extension at the end of the season to ensure he remains at the heart of their project through 2028.