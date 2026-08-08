Hakan Çalhanoğlu Envisions Post-Playing Career as Turkish Football Federation President

Inter Milan midfielder and Türkiye national team captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu has addressed his long-term ambitions, revealing that he could see himself serving as President of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) once his playing days come to an end.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport [as relayed by Fanatik], the 32-year-old playmaker discussed his current standing at Inter, persistent transfer rumors in his home country, and his future aspirations both on and off the pitch.

“I See Myself as TFF President”

Asked about his plans following retirement from professional football, Çalhanoğlu ruled out a move into coaching while leaving the door open for executive governance.

“I haven’t fully decided yet,” Çalhanoğlu told reporters. “I definitely won’t be a head coach—maybe an agent or a sporting director. But I can also see myself as President of the Turkish Football Federation.”

Addressing Süper Lig Transfer Rumors & Club Presidents

Addressing recurring speculation linking him with major Süper Lig clubs—including recent transfer chatter during Turkish election cycles—Çalhanoğlu clarified his informal role with club executives:

“To be completely honest, I don’t understand why my name keeps being brought up in Türkiye,” he said. “As captain of the national team, club presidents sometimes call me to ask for information or advice regarding other players. But my agent manages my transfer business; if anyone has questions about my future, they can ask him.”

Happy at Inter, Focused on World Cup 2030

Çalhanoğlu emphasized his commitment to Inter Milan, where he remains under contract, while acknowledging that long-term decisions ultimately rest with the club’s board.