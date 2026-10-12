Hansi Flick Names Barcelona Traveling Squad for Galatasaray Test as Key Absentees Confirmed

Hansi Flick has officially confirmed his traveling party for FC Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League encounter against Galatasaray on Tuesday night, with several high-profile names left behind in Catalonia as the La Liga leaders prepare for a cauldron atmosphere at RAMS Park.

Reports in Turkey confirm the squad list published by the Spanish club ahead of their flight to Istanbul, outlining the options available to Flick as he looks to preserve Barcelona’s strong European momentum.

Key Absentees and Selection Pivots

As anticipated following preliminary medical updates, Brazilian winger Raphinha has not been included in the squad following a thigh muscle strain sustained on international duty. Joining him on the sidelines in Barcelona are Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Danish defender Andreas Christensen, both of whom continue their respective recovery programs.

Despite those missing pieces, Flick’s traveling party remains formidable across every department:

Goalkeepers: Joan García, Wojciech Szczęsny, Dominik Livaković.

Defenders: Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Éric García, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo, Alejandro Balde, Xavi Espart.

Midfielders: Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Fermín López, Marc Bernal, Rodri, Brian Fariñas.

Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Karim Adeyemi, Anthony Gordon, Gabriel Jesus, Hamza Abdelkarim.

Tactical Dynamics for Istanbul

With Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo headlining the squad alongside summer arrivals Gabriel Jesus and Anthony Gordon, Barcelona possess plenty of firepower to test Okan Buruk’s defensive structure.

However, the absence of Raphinha’s direct output and De Jong’s press-resistance in central areas forces Flick to rely heavily on the midfield pairing of Pedri and Rodri to dictate tempo. For Galatasaray, containing Yamal’s wide threat and capitalizing on transitions through central channels will be paramount as Cimbom eye a memorable result at RAMS Park.