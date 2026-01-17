He Would Go, 100%”: Rio Ferdinand Backs Victor Osimhen for Manchester United Move

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has sparked fresh transfer speculation by insisting that Galatasaray superstar Victor Osimhen would jump at the chance to join the Premier League giants.

Despite United’s massive summer overhaul—which saw attacking mainstays Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Alejandro Garnacho depart to make room for Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Šeško—questions remain over the squad’s clinical edge. While Šeško has recently hit a vein of form after an initial adjustment period, Ferdinand believes a world-class “number nine” of Osimhen’s caliber is the missing piece for Michael Carrick’s side.

The Galatasaray Powerhouse

Osimhen, 27, completed a permanent, record-shattering €75 million move to Istanbul last summer following a complex fallout with Napoli. He has been nothing short of sensational for the Turkish champions, netting 12 goals in 16 appearances this term, including a prolific run in the Champions League.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, former Sunderland and Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan admitted his surprise that Europe’s “elite” allowed Osimhen to settle permanently in Turkey.

“Victor Osimhen, he loves scoring goals, he plays with his heart, and gives everything. I’m surprised big clubs didn’t go for him in this transfer window,” Gyan said [quoted by Manchester Evening News]. “But hopefully, I’m feeling Manchester United too, only if he wants to come because of their history and everything.”

Ferdinand was even more emphatic in his response, fueling the fire of a potential January or summer blockbuster move.

“Osimhen will come to United. If they offer to take Osimhen, he would go, 100%,” Ferdinand declared.

A Record-Breaking Commitment

While the allure of Old Trafford is storied, any deal for the Nigerian international would be financially staggering. Having signed a contract until June 2029, Galatasaray are under no pressure to sell their most prized asset.

Transfer Fee: Galatasaray paid €75m (approx. £65m) to Napoli last summer.

Release Rumours: Reports in Turkey suggest Galatasaray have slapped a €140m (£121m) price tag on the striker to ward off interest.

Current Form: 12 goals in 16 matches (including 6 in the Champions League).

The “Carrick Era” Target?

With Manchester United currently navigating an interim period under Michael Carrick, the club’s long-term recruitment strategy remains a focal point for the INEOS leadership. Ferdinand had previously urged the club to move for Osimhen before they settled on Šeško, and his latest comments suggest he believes the Nigerian is still the “dream” candidate to lead the line.

For now, Osimhen remains the king of the RAMS Park, but as Ferdinand’s comments echo across Manchester, the pressure may build on United to test Galatasaray’s resolve.