Host Stadiums and Fixture Schedule Confirmed for Turkey’s UEFA Nations League Campaign

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has officially locked in the fixture schedule and host venues for the Crescent-Stars’ upcoming UEFA Nations League A1 group stage matches.

Following adjustments made by FIFA to the International Match Calendar, the Turkish National Team faces a packed autumn schedule. The team is slated to play four high-profile matches in a condensed window spanning from late September to early October.

Vincenzo Montella’s side will enjoy home-field advantage for their opening two blockbuster encounters before hitting the road for consecutive away legs in Western Europe.

Opening Home Stays in Kocaeli and Bursa

The national team will kick off their campaign on home soil by welcoming former world champions France to the Kocaeli Stadium on Friday, September 25.

Immediately following the clash with Les Bleus, Turkey will remain on home turf to host Italy. That high-stakes matchup is scheduled for Monday, September 28, at the Bursa Atatürk Sports Complex.

Away Leg Challenges

The second half of the international break will see the Crescent-Stars travel for back-to-back road tests. Turkey will fly to Belgium on Friday, October 2, to square off against the Red Devils at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium in Liège.

The initial four-match block wraps up on Monday, October 5, when Turkey travels to Bologna to face Italy for a second time at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium.

UEFA Nations League A1 Match Schedule

All matches are scheduled to kick off simultaneously at 21:45 Turkish Time (TRT).