How Joe Willock’s Instant Goal for Newcastle Caused Late Beşiktaş Transfer Collapse

Beşiktaş president Serdal Adalı has revealed the unusual circumstances behind the failed pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock, confirming that the English side abruptly cancelled negotiations after the player scored against Liverpool.

The 27-year-old former Arsenal playmaker had been identified by head coach Vincenzo Italiano as his primary midfield priority during the summer transfer window. Beşiktaş had made significant progress in talks with Newcastle to agree on a fee structure before the Premier League season kicked off.

One Touch That Changed Newcastle’s Mind

According to Adalı, the deal collapsed directly as a result of Willock’s matchday performance on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Coming off the bench as a second-half substitute against Liverpool, Willock found the net within 60 seconds of entering the pitch. That single moment prompted Newcastle management to immediately withdraw the player from the market:

“Joe Willock scored a goal just one minute after coming on as a substitute in their Premier League opener against Liverpool,” Adalı was quoted as saying by TUrkish-Football. “Right after the match, Newcastle officials called us and said, ‘We are not selling Willock anymore.’ It was a huge surprise for us, but there was nothing more we could do at that point.”

Long-Term Strategy: Free Transfer Pursuit

Despite the sudden breakdown in negotiations, Beşiktaş have not abandoned their interest in the Englishman.

With Willock’s contract at St. James’ Park set to enter its final year, the Black Eagles are preparing a revised strategy. Beşiktaş plan to re-open discussions in the coming months with a view to securing Willock on a free transfer ahead of the 2027 season.